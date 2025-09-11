Some absolutely gorgeous fall weather is here (if you’re into that sort of thing), so get out and enjoy it! There’s plenty to do.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

FLOWER SWAP

Kick off your weekend by making a beautiful bouquet at Crystal Lake at their weekly social. At 6 p.m., show up with 5-7 stems of the same flower to trade with others while making mixed floral arrangements together.

Sign up for $12.51 here.

DESIGN AS (PROGRAMMED) ART

Gather round, art enthusiasts, for an event and book launch celebrating the legacy of influential Italian artist, designer, and inventor Bruno Munari at 84 Withers Street at 8 p.m. The evening will feature graphic designer and Princeton University lecturer David Reinfurt, designer and founder/faculty director of Harvard’s metaLAB Jeffrey Schnapp, and photographer and graphic designer Jason Fulford, three “Munari experts,” speaking on his enduring body of work in honor of the release of Design as (Programmed) Art and Munari’s Design and Visual Communication.

By donation, get tickets here.

SAUNA RAVE

If raves aren’t sweaty enough for you, try one in a sauna! Invigorate your Friday night during an event all about sweating out the noise, freezing out the fear, and dancing in the open air at Othership starting at 9 p.m. Led by Othership gurus, the event will include both sauna rituals and ice plunges. Swimsuits are encouraged.

Get tickets for $84 here.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

WALK & DEEP CHATS

Enjoy an early morning chat and stroll as The Board Walks embarks on a comfortable five-mile walk throughout the neighborhood starting at McCarren Parkhouse at 8 a.m. All are welcome — dogs, babies in strollers, out-of-town visitors — and the only request is bringing a thoughtful topic you’re prepared to yap about in a welcoming, clique-free space.

RSVP for free here.

EARLY MORNING BREATHWORK

Start your Saturday on a connected note with an early breathwork session surrounded by nature in the McCarren Demo Garden at 9 a.m. Led by facilitator Ryann Reynolds, you’ll be able to move energy, clear emotional blocks, and feel connected to your body through conscious breathing. Mats or blankets are recommended, plus anything else to support your experience (crystals, eye mask, oils, etc).

RSVP on Partiful.

FORGE & CHILL 2

If you’ve been working hard at the gym or just want a new goal, now’s your chance to show off and lock in. Enjoy a bit of friendly competition and camaraderie as you push and test your limits with team relays, AMRAP (as-many-reps-as-possible) challenges, and other surprise fitness tests at the McCarren Park track at 1 p.m. All fitness levels are welcome and challenges are scalable. After working hard, everyone can head to Spritzenhaus 33 for food, drinks, and vibes.

Register for $40 here.

TV ON THE RADIO AND FRIENDS

For those yearning for the indie sleaze era, TV on the Radio is throwing a party celebrating community, music, arts, and culture at Under the K Bridge Park at 5 p.m. Hosted by Hannibal Buress, There Goes the Neighborhood will feature local food, drinks, and experiences, plus sets from Flying Lotus, Sudan Archives, Moor Mother, and Spellling.

Get tickets starting at $89 here.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

$5 BIN SALE

If you’re itching for a fall wardrobe, but your budget isn’t on the same page, check out Other People’s Clothes for a blowout $5 bin sale featuring vintage and contemporary styles and accessories starting at 11 a.m. Plus, you’ll get to experience the thrill of finding hidden gems in the bins, like digging for buried treasure.

FALL BOOK SALE

It’s not just a weekend for new-to-you clothes, it’s also a weekend of new-to-you books! Friends of Greenpoint Library are holding another book sale and fundraiser starting at 12 p.m. Get books for kids, teens, and adults at accessible prices and enter a raffle featuring prizes from local businesses. No donations will be accepted on the day of the sale. Proceeds support all-ages arts, culture, and environmental public programming at the library.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

BACK-TO-SCHOOL BRUNCH

Are you a tired parent that’s been yearning for brunch? Come toast to the new school year while your kids are supervised courtesy of Cubby Collective at Foolproof Whiskey Bar starting at 10:30 a.m. While you enjoy avocado toast and mimosas, there will also be a kid-friendly menu and cozy play corner for little ones to enjoy. Tickets should be purchased based on child count.

Get tickets starting at $15 here.

INTUITIVE READINGS

If you’re seeking some more intentionality in your space, artful inspiration, or just don’t know where to hang a print, WonderMart has you covered. At 2 p.m., Everyday Art Cards will be on the WonderMart stoop providing doses of mindfulness and balance with free intuitive readings and feng shui consultations based largely on their Nine Worlds Mindfulness Deck all about setting meaningful intentions in your home.

SONGWRITER SUNDAY

Aspiring superstars, gather round. Join an autumn evening of music and community featuring Harley Luck, Aleandro Valente, Ellie Fern, and Cat Evers. This is the perfect time to gain some inspiration for your own lyrics while enjoying some sweet tunes at McCarren Parkhouse at 7 p.m.

Suggested $12 donation, RSVP here.