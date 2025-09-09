The emissions emanating from Long Island City’s Green Asphalt plant have long concerned many Greenpoint residents, who say the noxious smell blankets the neighborhood and causes health problems such as trouble breathing.

If you’ve been impacted, you’re encouraged to attend a town hall on Tuesday, September 16, hosted by Assemblymember Emily Gallagher’s office, in partnership with the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). Representatives from Green Asphalt will also be on hand to directly hear your concerns.

The meeting takes place at the Polish & Slavic Center (176 Java St.) at 6:30 pm.

Since 2023, Greenpoint and Blissville residents have noticed a strong burning rubber smell emanating intermittently, eventually tracing it to the Green Asphalt plant.

Neighbors and elected officials have been working to ensure that Green Asphalt ceases the pollution, but little progress has been made. The DEC issued Green Asphalt a violation last year and has mandated that it comply with state guidelines, including doubling its emission stack by December 11.

Green Asphalt told Greenpointers that it is on track to meet the deadlines, including a September 5 deadline mandating the containment of fugitive dust.

RSVP (and submit questions in advance) here.