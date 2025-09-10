No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Teen Tech Time @ Greenpoint Library, 3 p.m.: 13+. Free, no RSVP needed.

House of Idyll with Delilah S. Dawson @ The Twisted Spine, 7 p.m.: The neighborhood’s newest bookstore is hosting a launch of New York Times bestselling author Delilah S. Dawson’s newest book, House of Idyll, a decadent tale of rock and roll, cults, and a magical oasis where dreams come true. The event will also include a book signing and each ticket includes a copy of the book or $15 Twisted Spine gift card.

$17.85, get tickets here.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Design as (Programmed) Art @ 84 Withers St., 8 p.m.: Gather round, art enthusiasts, for an event and book launch celebrating the legacy of influential Italian artist, designer, and inventor Bruno Munari. The evening will feature graphic designer and Princeton University lecturer David Reinfurt, designer and founder/faculty director of Harvard’s metaLAB Jeffrey Schnapp, and photographer and graphic designer Jason Fulford, three “Munari experts,” speaking on his enduring body of work in honor of the release of Design as (Programmed) Art and Munari’s Design and Visual Communication.

By donation, get tickets here.

Sauna Rave @ Othership, 9 p.m.: Invigorate your Friday night with a sauna rave (yes, you read that right) about sweating out the noise, freezing out the fear, and dancing in the open air. Led by Othership gurus, the event will include both sauna rituals and ice plunges. Swimsuits are encouraged.

$84, get tickets here.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Walk & Deep Chats @ McCarren Parkhouse, 8 a.m.: Enjoy an early morning chat and stroll as The Board Walks embarks on a comfortable five-mile walk throughout the neighborhood. All are welcome — dogs, babies in strollers, out-of-town visitors — and the only request is bringing a thoughtful topic you’re prepared to yap about in a welcoming, clique-free space.

Free, RSVP here.

Early Morning Breathwork @ McCarren Demo Garden, 9 a.m.: Start your Saturday on a connected note with an early breathwork session in the garden led by facilitator Ryann Reynolds. Through conscious breathing, you’ll be able to move energy, clear emotional blocks, and feel connected to your body. Mats or blankets are recommended, plus anything else to support your experience (crystals, eye mask, oils, etc). Free, no RSVP required.

New Member Orientation @ Held Space, 11 a.m.: Free, RSVP here.

Fall Book Sale @ Greenpoint Library, 12 p.m.: Friends of Greenpoint Library are holding another book sale and fundraiser. Get new (to you) books for kids, teens, and adults at accessible prices and enter a raffle featuring prizes from local businesses. No donations will be accepted on the day of the sale. Proceeds support all-ages arts, culture, and environmental public programming at the library.

Free, no RSVP required.

Forge & Chill 2 @ McCarren Park Track, 1 p.m.: Lock in for a bit of competition and camaraderie as you push and test your limits with team relays, AMRAP (as-many-reps-as-possible) challenges, and other surprise fitness tests. All fitness levels are welcome and challenges are scalable. After working hard, everyone can head to Spritzenhaus 33 for food, drinks, and vibes.

$40, register here.

TV on the Radio and Friends @ Under the K Bridge Park, 5 p.m.: TV on the Radio is throwing a party celebrating community, music, arts, and culture. Hosted by Hannibal Buress, There Goes the Neighborhood will feature local food, drinks, and experiences, plus sets from Flying Lotus, Sudan Archives, Moor Mother, and Spellling.

Starting at $89, get tickets here.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Fall Book Sale @ Greenpoint Library, 1:30 p.m.: Day 2.

Back to School Brunch @ Foolproof Whiskey Bar, 10:30 a.m.: Are you a tired parent that’s been yearning for brunch? Come toast to the new school year while your kids are supervised courtesy of Cubby Collective. While you enjoy avocado toast and mimosas, there will also be a kid-friendly menu and cozy play corner for little ones to enjoy. Tickets should be purchased based on child count.

$15, get tickets here.

Intuitive Readings @ WonderMart, 2 p.m.: Free readings and feng shui consultations. No RSVP needed. More information here.

Songwriter Sunday @ McCarren Parkhouse, 7 p.m.: Aspiring superstars, gather round. Join an autumn evening of music and community featuring Harley Luck, Aleandro Valente, Ellie Fern, and Cat Evers.

Suggested donation $12, RSVP here.

Stand-Up Comedy @ 61 Franklin Street Garden, 8 p.m.: Free, suggested donation to support the garden, no RSVP required.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Mahjong Night @ PinkFROG Cafe, 6 p.m.: All levels welcome, even completely new players. $10 in advance or $14 at the door, sign up here.

Speed Dating @ McCarren Parkhouse, 7 p.m.: Calling all 30-45-year-old singles! If you’ve been looking to make a connection off the apps (who isn’t, honestly?), join a Skip-the-Small-Talk twist on dating. Structured around “big talk” conversation prompts in a structured environment, you’ll be encouraged to share (however much you want) with others in a non-awkward atmosphere.

$53.07, sign up here.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Kids Garden Club @ Greenpoint Library, 3:30 p.m.: It’s fall growing season! Kids 5-10 can tend to radish and lettuce seeds, water plants, and more in the rooftop garden. Free, registration is encouraged here.

Greenhouse Gang @ Kingsland Wildflowers, 5 p.m.: Help expand the local native nursery with a bit of elbow grease and hands-on work. Horticulturist Brenda Suchilt will be on site to help guide activities and answer any questions as you maintain and support plants used to supplement restoration projects around Newtown Creek, maintain the rooftop meadows at Kingsland Wildflowers, and integrated into the Newtown Native Nursery. Free, register here.

Songs of Frank Sinatra @ Paulie Gee’s, 6:30 p.m.: Free, RSVP here.

Feeling Into: Astrology & Dating @ SAMADHI, 7 p.m.: The full moon might be over, but following the stars never goes out of style. Professional astrologers, bestselling authors, and identical twins Tali and Ophira Edut (the AstroTwins) will help you explore your unique astrology archetype and how it can be applied to finding love. There will also be light bites and non-alcoholic drink options. $44.17, get tickets here.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Gaming for Teens: Board Games @ Greenpoint Library, 4 p.m.: 13+. Free, no RSVP required.

Crafting the Perfect Matcha Latte @ Kettl, 4 p.m.: Tired of spending a ton on matcha? Become your own barista during a 120-minute hands-on session including lessons on whisking techniques, steaming cafe-quality milk, and freehand latte art. $65.75, sign up here.

Drink ‘N’ Draft @ WORD, 7 p.m.: Break through writers’ block with an event designed to get your thoughts out of your head and onto the page with a series of visual prompts to guide your creative choices while encouraging experimentation with new writing styles. Write something new, bring a work in progress, or just see where the evening takes you (with optional time to share). All genres and levels welcome, supplies will be provided.

$12.51, sign up now.

TriviAmore Sapphic Night @ Ray’s, 7:30 p.m.: Flex your knowledge and meet other sapphic singles from 25-35. This take on speed dating is a unique opportunity to impress everyone with your mastery of niche topics and get connected with potential matches on a deeper level.

