Home goods store Burson & Reynolds (649 Manhattan Ave.) announced on Instagram that it would close after ten years in Greenpoint.

“It was a difficult decision, but the landlord doesn’t want to renew our lease and I haven’t been able to find anything affordable,” the announcement reads in part.

The store stocked everything needed to make a home cozy—textiles, pillows, blankets, kitchen supplies, candles, among other products. With a wide selection of cards and tchotchkes, it also made for a great place to pick up a gift.

The announcement warns of an imminent closure, so be sure to stock up while you can, as part of the store’s ongoing sale.

According to WhoOwnsWhat, the Gousgounis family owns 649 Manhattan Avenue. We reached out to Burson & Reynolds’ landlord for comment and have not received a response as of press time.