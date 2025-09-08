Do a little fall cleaning and help a good cause in the process.

Friends of Greenpoint Library is hosting their annual fundraiser book sale on September 13 & 14.

They’re accepting donations until September 12, which the Friends confirmed has been extended from the initial cutoff date on September 10. Drop off your donations on the second floor during posted library hours.

No textbooks, magazines, or damaged books (also no other forms of physical media like DVDs or CDs).

“The fundraiser supports special arts, cultural, and environmental public programs at Greenpoint Library, for all ages,” the Friends write on Instagram. Last year’s event raised more than $4,000 from 1,000 people who came by. The funds went towards Pilates and yoga classes, an author visit, art supplies, and American Sign Language (ASL) storytime.

And aside from books, you can also purchase original tote bags and enter into a raffle during this weekend’s event.