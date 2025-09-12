Coral (759 Grand St.), a late-night Mexican spot in Williamsburg, opened briefly in April before closing for a renovation and reopening permanently in July.

Now, the newcomer is a “more cantina-style restaurant” that focuses on “late-night bites,” game watches, and events, according to Coral’s General Manager Jacqui Santiago.

Coral has revamped its disco room to better accommodate shows, private events, DJs, and pop-up markets. The room will host Coral’s first burlesque show on September 18.

Coral will also show more sports. It recently hosted US Open watch parties, and is now showing football games and UFC matches, and hopes to host Gotham FC away games.

The bar at Coral. Image via Grand Street BID/Instagram

Santiago’s name may ring a bell as she and her partner, Mike Figueroa, own a pop-up and catering company called Bitchn Kitchn that used to operate out of Crystal Lake (647 Grand St.), where they hosted Gotham FC watch parties.

Their time at Crystal Lake came to an end in May 2024, but Santiago told Greenpointers that she and Figueroa still run Bitchn Kitchn, which she referred to as their “baby.” Santiago explained that she took the manager role at Coral in July to help out their friend.

Coral’s birria quesadilla. Photo: Coral

Although Coral’s focus is late-night bites, the restaurant still offers an extensive dining menu for those who want it. The large selection includes the Mexican restaurant staple, guacamole and chips, followed by ceviche, shrimp cocktail, elote, and salmon tartare. The next section offers other ceviche and aguachiles.

The wide variety of mains includes enchiladas, a burger, steak frites, tacos, tostadas, nachos, burritos, quesadillas, fish and chips, fried shrimp, and chicken tenders. There are also salads, plus churros and tiramisu for dessert.

Coral’s aguachile verde. Photo: Coral

The late-night menu, which starts at 8 p.m. nightly and runs until the kitchen closes, includes chicken fingers, sliders, nachos, tostadas, flautas, fish and chips, and fried shrimp.

Coral is open Thursday 4 p.m. – 1 a.m., Friday 4 p.m. – 3 a.m., Saturday noon – 3 a.m., and Sunday noon – 1 a.m. On Thursdays and Sundays, the kitchen closes at 11:30 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays, it closes at 1:30 a.m.