Get your last looks in at Crest Hardware! Another blow is coming to the beloved neighborhood staple that shut its doors for good last summer. And this time, it’s literal.

After 62 years on Metropolitan Avenue, Crest threw a legendary farewell bash before closing on August 30, 2024. Now, Crain’s New York Business is reporting that real estate firm Green Street has filed plans to knock down the building entirely.

Green Street purchased the building for $15.5 million last year after Crest owner Joe Franquinha was not given the opportunity to re-sign the lease—he was reportedly outvoted by the other property partners, all Franquinha family members. The demolition will include the two-story building that housed Crest, plus the adjacent mixed-used property at 554 Metropolitan and greenhouse at the back of neighboring lots (a full sale which came to roughly $22 million).

What are the future plans for the property, you ask? An apartment building, of course! Green Street plans to erect an 11-story, 75-unit apartment tower. The demolition plan is still under review, and construction permits have yet to be filed.