Get your last looks in at Crest Hardware! Another blow is coming to the beloved neighborhood staple that shut its doors for good last summer. And this time, it’s literal.
After 62 years on Metropolitan Avenue, Crest threw a legendary farewell bash before closing on August 30, 2024. Now, Crain’s New York Business is reporting that real estate firm Green Street has filed plans to knock down the building entirely.
Green Street purchased the building for $15.5 million last year after Crest owner Joe Franquinha was not given the opportunity to re-sign the lease—he was reportedly outvoted by the other property partners, all Franquinha family members. The demolition will include the two-story building that housed Crest, plus the adjacent mixed-used property at 554 Metropolitan and greenhouse at the back of neighboring lots (a full sale which came to roughly $22 million).
What are the future plans for the property, you ask? An apartment building, of course! Green Street plans to erect an 11-story, 75-unit apartment tower. The demolition plan is still under review, and construction permits have yet to be filed.
Really fucking sad…why does the area need more apartments? Small businesses are the life blood of any community worth living in. Crest was a community hub and served a real need – what’s wrong with this world?!
It is incredible that Greenpointers continues to play along with the fiction that Crest hardware somehow was “facing the same plight as many other small businesses”, when Joe Franquinha and his family members owned both the building and the store.
Sure, rising property values made it significantly more lucrative to sell the building than continuing to operate a hardware store. But it wasn’t much of a plight; they decided to make a lot of money and retire!
That’s literally mentioned in the article…
The article prominently displays their instagram post that talks about “same plight as many other small businesses” and also refers to “other property partners” first, before clarifying that they’re all family members.
Joe Franquinha sold his building for a lot of money, but he also wanted to be seen as a good small business guy who got screwed by the landlord. And for some reason you’re enabling him instead of calling out this bad faith.
A discerning reader will understand what’s happening. But a response from Mary above shows you how an average reader perceives it.
Leave a comment