Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 11, and Greenpointers has rounded up several local restaurants offering Mother’s Day specials. Mom has cooked enough; treat her to a delicious meal at one of these neighborhood favorites.

Nerina

Nerina’s outdoor patio, which opens this weekend just in time for Mother’s Day. Photo: Nerina

Greenpoint’s Nerina (35 Commercial Street) offers Greek specialties with a focus on seafood. The newcomer is launching brunch and outdoor dining on Saturday, May 10, just in time for Mother’s Day.

Nerina is a great option for a sophisticated Mother’s Day experience. Enjoy their special à la carte brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or dinner from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. On their special day, each mom will be treated to a complimentary glass of sparkling wine.

Meadowsweet

Meadowsweet’s wagyu bavette. Photo: Meadowsweet.

Williamsburg’s Meadowsweet (149 Broadway) is hosting Mother’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The three-course menu costs $65 for adults and $30 for children 12 and under.

To start, there’s cinnamon doughnuts and olive oil rolls. Mains include items like French toast, huevos rancheros, duck confit hash, a crispy chicken sandwich, and a turkey club. For dessert, there is creme caramel and flourless chocolate cake.

For dinner, locals can enjoy Meadowsweet’s à la carte menu with Mother’s Day specials starting at 6 p.m.

Bar Blondeau

Tea at Bar Blondeau.

To celebrate Mother’s Day, Bar Blondeau (80 Wythe Ave.), the rooftop bar and restaurant at the Wythe Hotel, is offering a special afternoon tea service.

Presented on a traditional three-tiered tray, the tea menu includes a selection of Les Toasts, which are Bar Blondeau’s twist on the classic tea sandwiches, plus sweet options like a strawberry sabayon tartelette, chocolate petit fours, and mini honey butter scones.

Afternoon tea is $55 per person, with seating available in both the main dining room and on the outdoor terrace.

Gus and Marty’s

A spread of Greek cuisine at Gus and Marty’s. Photo: Jovani Demetrie

Gus and Marty’s (232 N 12th St.) is a new Greek-American restaurant from the husband and wife team behind Egg Shop. Gus and Marty’s will be celebrating Mother’s Day with lunch from 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., featuring specials like baklava croissant rolls with walnuts and amaranth, and a baked halloumi pita with sesame, tomato, and Greek chili crunch.

Gus and Marty’s will also be offering a “picnic basket” for two, perfect to bring by to neighboring McCarren Park including a pork gyro with fries, horiatiki salad, fresh pita and tzatziki for $50.

Egg Shop

Sixteen Mill Bakeshop and Egg Shop’s Belgian waffles. Photo: Egg Shop’s Instagram

On Mother’s Day, Williamsburg’s Egg Shop (138 N 8th St.) will be offering a limited-time gluten-free vegan Belgian waffle in collaboration with beloved gluten-free Brooklyn-based bakery Sixteen Mill Bakeshop. Available through Sunday, May 11, the Sixteen Mill Belgian waffles are served with whipped honey butter, assorted berries and Vermont maple syrup.

Kellogg’s Diner

Kellogg’s Diner. Image: Evan Sung.

Kellogg’s Diner (518 Metropolitan Ave.) is a good casual spot for Mother’s Day brunch or dinner with a new cocktail menu offering a variety of classics and Tex-Mex inspired drinks, including the Third Serve Paloma, the Mexican Martini, and the Cereal Milk White Russian.

Kellogg Diner’s Mother’s Day brunch offerings include lemon ricotta pancakes, deep-fried Texas French toast and Waldorf salad.

Dinner highlights include Tex-Mex enchiladas, braised short ribs with chipotle cranberry red wine jus and butterflied pescado divorciado.

Veselka

Veselka’s popular pierogis. Photo: Veselka

Veselka (646 Lorimer St.) is offering $15 off any food order over $100 with code LOVEMOM through May 8. The local spot offers nationwide shipping, so you can send Ukrainian specialties to Mom even if she lives far away. The minimum spend is $100 to receive the promotion.