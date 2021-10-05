It’s two of our neighborhood’s best tastes at once!

Egg Shop husband and wife owners Demetri Makoulis and Sarah Schneider will team up with Border Town tortilleria owners Jorge Aguilar and Amanda Rosa for a special one-day-only pop-up on Saturday, October 9th at Egg Shop’s Williamsburg location (138 N. 8th Street) from 8:30am – 4pm.

A special menu highlighting Border Town’s Sonoran-style handmade flour tortillas (using flour shipped in from Mexico!) will be served at the breakfast-focused eatery. A portion of the proceeds from the pop-up with benefit Border Kindness. The non-profit provides shelter, food, transportation, and other critical services and resources to families and individuals seeking asylum and reunification with children.

The special menu will include chorizo con papas y huevo tacos on handmade Border Town flour tortillas ($14 for two). A Brisket Chilaquiles Burrito with scrambled egg, fried tortillas in salsa Roja, jack cheese, crema, cotija, pickled onion, cilantro and jalapeño on a handmade flour tortilla ($15) and a Veggie Burrito with eggs, potato, cilantro, cotija and salsa verde ($13) in addition to $8 Micheladas all day.

Hailing from Mexicali, Baja California, Aguilar grew up on the border of the U.S. and Mexico. The idea for Border Town sprung from a nostalgic desire to recreate the tortillas he was raised on and share them with his new community in Brooklyn. Using pork lard from the local butchery, The Meat Hook, Aguilar and Rosa offer fresh tortilla deliveries to Williamsburg and Greenpoint residents.

Egg Shop will host Jorge on-site making his signature flour tortillas on October 9th.

Reservations are highly recommended and can be made by visiting www.eggshopnyc.com