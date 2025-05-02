Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

We hope you enjoyed today’s taste of summer, as this weekend is set to be cold and rainy. But don’t let that stop you. We had more events than we had space to include in this most recent weekend roundup (walking tours, maker fairs, and Shop Small Greenpoint are just a few items on the agenda).

And speaking of fun weekends, today was the deadline for local artists to sign up for the return of Greenpoint Open Studios, taking place May 31-June 1.

The Terms of Endearment space gets new life (with the same pastry chef) as a vegan dessert and cocktail bar. We all scream for ice cream, or rather, gelato, with a new Sicilian-style shop in Williamsburg. A grab-and-go Whole Foods is coming to Williamsburg later this year.

We covered the latest updates on the Meeker Avenue Plume. Local nonprofit North Brooklyn Angels needs volunteers for their upcoming Angel Babies project.

Door city over at the Alligator Lounge—Nathan Fielder paid a visit to promote (or to get filming material, who knows?) the new season of The Rehearsal.

Big Night unveiled its newly renovated space and clothing boutique Marmalade moved from Greenpoint to Grand Street. Brooklyn Mirage planned to reopen yesterday but was forced to cancel at the last minute due to a lack of construction permits.

In and around North Brooklyn

Relive your teen dreams (or nightmares) — Abercrombie & Fitch has arrived in Williamsburg.

More than 40% of Democratic voters in Greenpoint and Williamsburg cast blank ballots in last year’s presidential primary.