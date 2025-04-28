Williamsburg is getting a new gelateria just in time for summer.

L’Arte del Gelato (158 Bedford Ave.), offering “old-school Italian” artisanal gelato, is opening on May 1.

L’Arte del Gelato has deep roots in Sicily. Founder Francesco Realmuto started L’Arte del Gelato over 20 years ago, aiming to bring the Sicilian gelato experience to New York. Two decades later, L’Arte del Gelato operates two shops in Manhattan and soon a Williamsburg storefront, which is the brand’s first location in Brooklyn.

A cup of artisanal gelato at L’Arte del Gelato. Photo: L’Arte del Gelato

Until now, L’Arte del Gelato has followed a “to-go” concept, with gelato served exclusively in cups or cones. With the new opening in Williamsburg, the team has decided to evolve the experience by offering customers the chance to enjoy their gelato inside the gelateria.

That’s not the only change. The new outpost is introducing a selection of Italian breakfast items like cornetti and bomboloni, plus a wider selection of gelato cakes, gelato popsicles, and brioche with gelato.

“This new approach combines the art of gelato with Italian culinary traditions, creating a complete experience for our customers, where they can enjoy not just artisanal gelato but also a variety of Italian delicacies,” the team told Greenpointers.

L’Arte del Gelato’s pistachio gelato cake. Photo: L’Arte del Gelato

The addition of other menu items will not distract from the main event: gelato. All of the gelato at L’Arte del Gelato is crafted with fresh milk, fresh fruit, and high-quality ingredients such as Italian hazelnuts and pistachios.

“This approach allows us to offer a gelato with a unique, inimitable taste, the result of recipes perfected by industry experts,” L’Arte del Gelato said. “Every ingredient is selected with great care, and the artisanal process brings out the best organoleptic properties of each flavor.”

“Thanks to this process, our gelato not only respects Italian tradition but also provides an authentic tasting experience that is hard to replicate with industrial products.”

A selection of gelato from L’Arte del Gelato. Photo: L’Arte del Gelato

L’arte del Gelato offers customers a menu of monthly flavors and a new seasonal flavor every two months. “Our gelaterias stand out for this very reason,” the team said, explaining that within the company, there are industry experts who manage the research and development department.

“Thanks to their expertise, we’re able to guarantee a bimonthly rotation of flavors, offering our customers a dynamic and always-new experience. This not only ensures the high quality of our gelato but also ensures that the experience evolves and doesn’t become static, offering a new opportunity for discovery throughout the year.”