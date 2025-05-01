Could it be? Has spring officially sprung for good? Honestly, never say never, since it looks like all those April showers are just bringing more May showers this weekend, but at least you can enjoy the rain (and these events!) in warmer temps.

FRIDAY, MAY 2

CLIMATE SONG AND STORY TIME

Introduce your kiddos to climate justice early during Climate Song and Story Time, with Puppets! at the Greenpoint Library from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. Climate-rocker and puppeteer Esther Crow uses puppets, original music, and environmental storybooks in this fun and interactive program to teach kids 7 and under about protecting the ocean, sustainability, the importance of trees, and more.

This program is part of the library’s 2025 Early Childhood Symposium on Climate Justice in Early Childhood.

MADE IN GREENPOINT

Celebrate local makers and artists with a stroll down Calyer Street during the inaugural Made in Greenpoint crawl. From 4 to 8:30 p.m., enjoy a tour of open studios of artists, ceramicists, illustrators, and jewelers. There will also be art available for purchase if you’re looking for a solid Mother’s Day gift.

RSVP for free here.

SATURDAY, MAY 3

BROOKLYN SWEEP CLEANUPS

Give back where you live with a cleanup of Transmitter and Bushwick Inlet Parks, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This rain-or-shine event will include beautifying the parks and removing invasive species. Volunteers are advised to bring a hat, sunscreen, a full reusable water bottle, insect repellent, work gloves, and hand sanitizer, plus wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty. The event is suitable for elementary-aged kids with adult supervision.

RSVP to Transmitter here and Bushwick Inlet here.

5TH ANNUAL PLANT GIVEAWAY

Want to green up your space for spring? The Greenpoint Library is giving away plants for the fifth year in a row from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The annual event will feature annuals, perennials, herbs, seedlings, and vegetable plants, all ready to plant.

Plants are free, and one plant is allowed per person.

PS 31 SPRING POP-UP

If you spring cleaned too close to the sun and now need to replenish on goodies, the PS 31 PTA and WonderMart have you covered with a curated makers market from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. On the school playground, you’ll find 16 local brands as well as a bake sale and merch table with sales directly supporting the PS 31 PTA. The market will feature art prints, jewelry, ceramics, kid-friendly games, candles, and apparel.

RSVP for free here.

EUSKAL DANTZA WORKOUT

Curious about the world of Basque dance? Feel the rhythm and get a cultural lesson during a Basque dance workout led instructors and members of the Euzko Etxea of NY. The class is open to beginners or those with experience across all ages (kids and adults) from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be followed by a pizza party.



Get tickets for $12.51 here.

KIDS’ CLOTHING SWAP

If you’re kid has been growing like a weed and none of last year’s warm-weather clothes fit, don’t get rid of them, just swap ’em. Greenpoint Library is hosting a kids’ clothing swap in their upstairs Eco Lab to help keep clothing and textile waste out of landfills while offering a free alternative to shopping. They’re accepting clothes for newborns to age 12 (sorted by size appreciated) for spring and summer that are clean and gently used. There is no obligation to bring clothes, and everyone is welcome to take what they need from 1 to 3 p.m.

They ask that no one bring clothes after the event, and no winter clothes or undergarments.

SHOP SMALL GREENPOINT

It’s time! (Again!) Shop Small Greenpoint is back and kicking off on Saturday through May 11. This year’s crawl features 39 local businesses — like Dandelion Wines, Drama Club, Last Place on Earth, and more — available to be stamped on your passport for prizes when you spend $10 at any participating shop.

Learn more about the crawl and where to get your passport card here.

FENG SHUI AND INTUITIVE READINGS

Get a card reading from Everyday Art Cards, plus a mini feng shui lesson during a pop-up at WonderMart from 1 to 5 p.m. Everyday Art Cards co-founder Lizanne will be taking questions and offering up card pulls for inspiration via 15-minute readings while co-founder Helen will chat about feng shui and astrology.

CONCERT AT FOR THE RECORD

If you want some live music in your life, For the Record is hosting three bands at 7 p.m. to get your fix. The lineup includes indie pop artist Mandelbro from Paris, Whitworth as they end their tour, and NYC-based band Why Another. You can also dig through some vinyl while you’re there.

Get tickets for $21 here.

GRNRMCMDY OPENING

Send in the clowns! A new comedy club, Green Room Comedy (stylized as GRNRMCMDY), is opening in Greenpoint as the passion project of GP resident and national touring comedian Sean Reilly. The inaugural show is at 7 p.m., with another to follow at 9 p.m., and will feature comics with credits from HBO, The Daily Show, Netflix, Conan, and more. Plus, it’s BYOB!

Get tickets for $25 here.

SUNDAY, MAY 4

FAMILY STROLL AND ROLL

Get some fresh air, family-style, with a short walk through the neighborhood. Hosted by The Mommy Archives and Magnetic Me, this gathering will give parents and kiddos a chance to connect while forming community while walking a gentle and enjoyable pace. The event will start with a coffee meet and greet outside McCarren Parkhouse at 10 a.m. and end with a mingle session after the walk. Snacks will be provided and all are welcome, including those who are pregnant, babywearing, or pushing a double stroller.

RSVP for free here.

BOUQUET-MAKING WORKSHOP

If you prefer bouquets to planting perennials, luckily there’s something for you this weekend, too. Bouquet Wine Bar is hosting a bouquet-making workshop at 2 p.m. Tickets will include your take-home bouquet and a glass of wine. This is perfect timing to brush up on your skills ahead of Mother’s Day.

RSVP here and get your ticket for $50 day of.