It’s the most wonderful time of the year! That is, if you’re like us and eagerly anticipate the neighborhood’s annual Greenpoint Open Studios event each summer.

GOS returns for another year of creativity and community, taking place May 31 to June 1.

For those yet to experience the event, artists across the neighborhood open their doors to allow a peek inside their work and their process. Catch a glimpse at the couple of hundred painters, photographers, ceramicists, graphic artists, and filmmakers (to mention just a few media) who call Greenpoint home.

Works on display at ZDS Creative, one of this year’s participants. Photo: Emma Davey/Greenpointers.

Artist sign ups are well underway, but there’s still time to apply. The final deadline is May 2, so act quickly! Maison Mono (150 Bayard St.) is hosting an Artist Social on May 15, featuring mezcal from co-sponsor San Bartolo and jazz from the local (Los) Ritmicos. Meet fellow participants and pick up promotional materials before the main event starts on May 31.

Not an artist but ready to give back? You can also sign up to volunteer (those flyers won’t distribute themselves!)