He graduated from one of Canada’s top business schools with really good grades, and now, he’s back in Williamsburg.

Comedian Nathan Fielder, creator of HBO’s The Rehearsal, apparently picked up some bartending shifts at the Alligator Lounge (600 Metropolitan Ave.) this past weekend, drawing crowds of fans and celebrities alike (the Oscar-winning Emma Stone even made an appearance).

The Alligator Lounge might seem like a random location for a star-studded evening, but fans of The Rehearsal will recall the Williamsburg bar’s prominent role in the very first episode. The show offers the chance for participants to “rehearse” big life moments through building a hyperrealistic recreation of the scenario. Season 1, episode 1 saw Fielder help local trivia expert Kor Skeete reveal the truth about his lack of a master’s degree (if none of this really makes sense, you won’t regret checking the show out for yourself!).

Fielder’s work often straddles the line between fact and fiction. Is this latest stunt part of a larger vision? Just elaborate marketing? Can locals expect to see themselves on the show’s second season, currently airing on HBO Sundays at 10:30 pm EST?

Anyways, special shoutout to one of that episode’s main characters, Tricia of Cheap Chick in the City, who follows Greenpointers on Twitter. Your commitment to thriftiness does not go unnoticed by us, queen!