(Another) Whole Foods is coming to Williamsburg.

The grocery store chain will open a 10,700-square-foot storefront at 774 Grand Street, Crain’s NY reports. The storefront joins other smaller-style, grab-and-go spaces under the brand’s “daily shop” umbrella (which some have dubbed similar to a bodega — we’re not going that far sans cat). The first of these opened last year on the Upper East Side.

The daily shop joins the Whole Foods outpost at Bedford Avenue and North 4th Street. It will operate out of the ground floor space of a mixed-use building, which houses apartments on the other floors. The location directly faces an Amazon package hub so….brand synergy in action.

No official date was given, but the shop is expected to open later this year.

You can also hit up the neighboring C-Town, Foodtown, or Bravo Supermarkets (or plenty of great smaller options, too!) if you’re loath to line the pockets of a billionaire financing their girlfriend’s trip to “space.”