Marmalade, a mother-daughter owned clothing boutique, recently vacated its Greenpoint storefront. Luckily, it didn’t stray too far from the neighborhood, decamping to Williamsburg’s Grand Street (285 Grand Street, to be exact).

The store has already reopened, but will celebrate with a grand opening in mid-May (further details to come).

“Our move to this new location is about more than just the storefront — it’s about creating a home for our community, where fashion meets creativity and connection,” says Marie Widmyer, founder of Marmalade. “We are excited to bring an elevated experience to Brooklyn while staying true to the heart of what makes Marmalade special.”

True to what makes it special is the store’s unique array of independent clothing designers. Originating in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Marmalade opened its first Brooklyn location on Dobbin Street, alongside other boutiques like Feng Sway and Seven Wonder Collective.

Now that Feng Sway also recently departed the block, Greenpoint’s vintage row seems to be in for a change.