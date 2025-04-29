Though a second Superfund site is not what anyone was hoping to add to the Greenpoint landscape, necessary research continues at the site of the Meeker Avenue Plume—which was designated a Superfund site in March 2022, joining the neighborhood’s Newtown Creek in that distinction. The Meeker Avenue Plume Community Action Group (CAG) met on April 9 at St. Nicks Alliance (2 Kingsland Ave.) to discuss the latest findings.

The main chemicals being studied at the site, Trichloroethylene (TCE) and Tetrachloroethylene (PCE), are industrial solvents that commonly become groundwater contaminants; they’ve ended up in the area due to years of local industrial waste. They’re also volatile—and therefore can rise as vapors to contaminate indoor air, in a process called “vapor intrusion.” Exposure to TCE and PCE may increase the risk of certain types of cancers. TCE, in addition, has been shown in animal studies to have potential developmental effects, such as increases in heart defects and effects on the developing immune system; therefore children and pregnant women need protection from it.

The CAG meeting discussed the vapor-intrusion sampling that the EPA has completed in recent months. In December of 2024, they sampled 10 properties; one has been recommended for additional sampling. Last month, they tested 21 properties; results of that testing will be available later this year.

Chemical testing in the study area has actually been taking place for almost 20 years. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation sampled 167 properties from 2008 to 2024; and the EPA has tested at 63 buildings in the area since 2022. To date, 240 buildings have been tested.

A newer development is the EPA’s joining of vapor-intrusion sampling with groundwater-monitoring wells. In 2024, it installed 34 wells—with plans to install six more by the end of May of this year. These efforts will “help fill in data gaps and further define the extent of the contamination,” explains Stephen McBay, a Senior Public Information Officer with the EPA.

In October and November of 2024, the EPA took samples from 440 groundwater-monitoring wells; these included the 34 wells installed that year and pre-existing wells across the site. Eleven more wells will be sampled between May and June of 2025. The EPA plans a “groundwater data assessment” as part of its 2025 Action Items for this area.

What this all means for area residents is the question these studies aim to answer. For now, we can say that being as fully informed as possible should be a priority for all in the area.

“The EPA is dedicated to an investigation and cleanup process driven by data—and is centered on transparency and community,” McBay states.

The thought of what testing could reveal may seem daunting; and recent reporting from Gothamist indicates that landlords have been hesitant to test their properties due to concerns about property values. But the information gained from testing can create, if needed, a direct path to improvement; if a property does test positive for elevated TCE or PCE levels, it’s not a disaster but in fact the beginning of a solution. For instance, the EPA can provide tools to mitigate the effects, such as ventilation systems, at no cost. Therefore the data, whatever it conveys, is the first step toward healthier buildings and a healthier neighborhood.

“The Meeker Avenue Plume site spans a complex urban area,” McBay notes, “and our goal is to ensure that residents have accurate information and a voice in the process.”