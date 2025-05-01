Greenpoint’s Big Night (154 Franklin St.), a small store that sells dinner party essentials, home goods, and kitchenware, reopened last week, welcoming locals to their expanded storefront.

For three and a half years, Big Night served the neighborhood in a tiny 240-square-foot space, which has now tripled in size.

The new expanded storefront of Big Night including Muss’s mural. Photo: Laura S. Wilson

The expansion includes a shoppable kitchen and dining room with an extended assortment of dining and home goods, alongside the Big Night pantry and fridge.

The store now has a custom bar designed by East Otis and a colorful dinner party mural by Lucy Muss. The lighting is the product of Brooklyn-based studios Astraeus Clarke and Trueing, and the drapes are by Colours of Arley.

The new expanded storefront of Big Night in Greenpoint. Photo: Laura S. Wilson

Big Night’s owner, Katherine Lewin highlighted her favorite things about the expanded space online.

“Lucy’s mural sets the scene for the kinds of gatherings I hope Big Night inspires our customers to have — dinner parties where no dinner is required, where the cheese course is also the cake course is also the martini course, and where everyone is invited around the table,” Lewin wrote.

She mentioned the drapes by Colours of Arley, noting that they “perfected the stripe” and highlighted the custom bar designed by East Otis calling it “an absolute showstopper of a piece.”

Big Night’s owner Katherine Lewin inside the expanded store. Photo: @loreleiwlsn

Big Night also told Greenpointers to stay tuned for the upcoming unveiling of a backyard space.