North Brooklyn Angels do a lot of good in the community, but they can’t do it alone. The local nonprofit is calling for additional volunteers for the latest iteration of their Angel Babies project.

“Responding to community need and opportunities made possible by local partnerships and volunteer support, Angel Babies elevates our vision of ‘neighbors helping neighbors’ as we mount big volunteer-driven giveaway events to local, new and expectant families who are in need of resources,” North Brooklyn Angels writes on their website.

If you’re 18 years or older, you can sign up for a shift over the next few weeks. Efforts culminate in the main event on May 15, but you’re invited to volunteer on May 9, 10, 13 and 14 as well (volunteers with cars are encouraged to sign up for a transportation shift on May 13!).

Volunteers will transport and sort items, set up the event space, staff tables and assist attendees.

Get more details, and sign up for a shift here.