Good afternoon, Greenpointers

The CitiStorage building is gone, but what happens to the land now? A recent meeting from Friends of Bushwick Inlet Park revealed some next steps.

Local art lovers can find plenty to enjoy in the coming weeks, with a new gallery space on North 15th Street, an upcoming exhibition at Land to Sea, and a fun new art studio for all ages. Check out our weekly roundup here for more guidance on those weekend plans.

We finally got an update about what will open next in the space where Esme was (a sports bar from a team of Greenpoint locals). Púsù, a vegan Chinese restaurant in Williamsburg, announced its closure (or possible rebrand). Le Chalet du Terroir, taking over from Himalayas Newa Cafe, opened on McGuinness Boulevard, bringing Haitian food to the neighborhood.

Ruby’s and Rita’s Pizza and Provisions both opened this week (since Layla opened last year, should we expect more ladies-in-classic-rock-songs restaurants? How about Lola’s?). And speaking of iconic names, Desert 5 Spot offered up a recipe for their Jolene Margarita (of “flaming locks of auburn hair” fame).

Greenpoint is getting 30 new electric vehicle charging stations, but no word on where they’ll be located.

Finally, a new laundromat!

A 23-year-old woman was reportedly robbed and threatened with a knife in her Norman Avenue apartment, though few details are known beyond that.

In and around North Brooklyn

Mark Feb. 27 for the next meeting about remediation efforts at the NuHart State Superfund site.

Brooklyn Paper felt the Phil Collins love “in the air tonight” at Berry Park last Saturday.