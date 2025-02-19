Ruby’s, a popular Australian cafe with locations around Manhattan, will officially open in Williamsburg on Friday, February 21.

We first reported the news of the cafe’s first Brooklyn location last June. Ruby’s will take over the space at 98 Berry Street, which most recently served as Ela Taverna.

Diners have flocked to Ruby’s since 2002, for casual, all-day dining options like grain bowls, burgers, salads, and of course, avocado toast.

Image credit: Melissa Hom.

Ruby’s fans can expect the same favorites at the new location, as well as a full bar (only available at this and the West Village location). Signature cocktails include an Aussie Cucumber Mule and a Yuzu Jalapeño Margarita.

“For the past 20 years, Ruby’s has been that go-to spot where locals can enjoy a great meal and feel at home,” says Nick Mathers, restaurateur and founder of Wish You Were Here Group. “Williamsburg has been on our radar for a while—it’s got this incredible energy and a real sense of community. Seeing how it’s evolved over the years and a neighborhood we feel personally connected to, we knew it was the right neighborhood to bring Ruby’s to Brooklyn.”

The cafe will be open from Sunday to Thursday, from 9am to 12am, and Friday to Saturday from 9am to 2am.