Greenpoint is one of several neighborhoods that will get additional charging stalls for electric vehicles, Governor Kathy Hochul announced last week. Revel, “the largest provider of public EV fast-charging in New York City” will lead the construction efforts.

NY Green Bank provided $60 million in funding for the new initiative, which will support the construction of 267 stalls across New York City. Greenpoint is among the first sites to benefit, along with Maspeth and the Point Morris area of the Bronx.

The charging stalls are also coming to John F. Kennedy International Airport, as well as a site near LaGuardia Airport.

According to a press release, construction on these first sites will happen “in the next 12 months, with the remainder to be completed by 2027.”

The stations will be open to the public 24/7.