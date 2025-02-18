The NYPD confirmed that a robbery took place in a Greenpoint apartment building on Norman Avenue early this morning. The apartment building is located on the block between Jewel and Diamond streets.

A resident, a 23-year-old female, reported that she was in her room when perpetrators attacked her while menacing her with a knife. She states that the perpetrators dragged her out of the apartment and removed her phone from her possession. One of the perpetrators apparently threw the phone from the second floor window. She apparently sustained minor injuries, and her phone was recovered.

The NYPD responded to the scene around 2:10 am.

The incident is still under investigation. The NYPD were only able to provide limited details. Greenpointers was unable to confirm any additional information, including any description or number of perpetrators.