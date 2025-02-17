Esme’s closure last year devastated many regulars who flocked to the restaurant for friendly service and delicious brunch specials. While pancake lovers shouldn’t hold out hope, fans might be happy to know that the space at 999 Manhattan Avenue will get new life, helmed by a team of Greenpoint locals keeping the friendly vibes alive.

Rounders is a new sports bar from Noah Goldman and Greenpoint Fish and Lobster’s Vinny Milburn.

Goldman first moved to the neighborhood in 2008, though his job as a tour manager kept him on the road for weeks at a time. Returning home always gave him a renewed appreciation of the neighborhood.

The logo for the new bar.

“Because of that, I’ve always done my best to support and be a part of the community we have here. At the time I certainly didn’t know what that would turn into, but in the past five plus years we’ve had just about every kind of bar/restaurant open up—except for a sports bar,” Goldman tells Greenpointers. “Another familiar problem is a lot of places that have opened are not owned or run by folks who live in and know the neighborhood. It’s been a frustration for many of us for years, and when I found this opportunity I jumped at it.”

As an Esme regular, he learned of the closure early and worked to secure the space. He then met Milburn soon after, and the rest is history.

Rounders aims to be “accessible and affordable” to everyone, with a bar menu featuring classic cocktails and at least 10 beers on tap, as well as those available by the glass, pitcher, or bucket.

“Since sports consistently bring folks from all over the country, we plan to reflect that by what beers are available,” says Goldman. “Lonestar for Texans. Rainier for the Northwest folks. Old Style for Midwesterners, etc.”

And those looking for food options are in luck. Matt Dickhaut, who previously ran the Greenpoint Fish and Lobster pop up at Threes Brewing, will be on hand to cook up bar food classics like burgers, wings, and sandwiches.

“It’s become wildly difficult to find an affordable meal in the neighborhood and we’re hoping to bridge that gap,” Goldman continued.

The team hopes to open on March 12 (though as with many eating and drinking establishments, they’re currently waiting on permit approval from various city agencies). They’ll start with opening five days a week, 4 pm to 2 am, but hope to eventually open all-week.