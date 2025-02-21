The cafe, bar, and creative space Land to Sea (402 Graham Ave.) has emerged over the past few years as a reliable venue for works from up-and-coming and established artists alike.

Their latest show, entitled Eternal Living Room, features the work of five artists—Huilin Gui, Jinghong Chen, Lu Zhang, Xinmei Liu, and Yao Xiao (who also curated the show)— in a variety of media. Each of the artists interpreted the idea of a shared living space from their past, recontextualized by the effects of the pandemic.

Flyer for “Eternal Living Room.” Image courtesy of Yao Xiao.

“The complex impact of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a state of exile for these five diaspora artists, who were not able to return to their home countries for years. The prolonged separation from families created a sense of departure from a life that once felt connected,” a press release reads. “The artists gravitated towards recreating memories through their work, creating a familiar space amidst an increasing sense of alienation.”

The show debuts on March 1, kicking off with an opening reception from 7-9 pm. The show will run until May 3.