Pizza fans, rejoice: Rita’s Pizza & Provisions is reopening at 160 Huron Street as of today.

The pizzeria took over its space from Archestratus (which moved two doors down) last year, but, in the fall, paused operations less than a month after opening.

“Due to unexpected challenges with electrical permitting from the state of New York, the opening of Rita’s has been postponed to early 2025,” a sign outside the window read.

But small business means big effort, and Rita’s fate seemed unclear. The Instagram account has been quiet since October. However, this week, a sign in the window read, “Rita’s Pizza & Provisions will be open Feb 19th, Wednesday”.

As previously reported, the Rita’s team was working with ConEd last fall to resolve electrical issues and remained optimistic. Four months later, the slice shop is reopening.

Rita’s owner Jimmy Kunz is a Greenpoint local and the founder of The Truffleist, a popular brand of truffle butter, truffle oil, truffle honey and other truffle condiments.

“At Rita’s, love is the recipe. Honoring the force that was my grandma, Rita, our goal is to serve delicious, thoughtfully created food in a space that feels like home. We can’t wait to welcome the community and share this experience with our neighbors,” Kunz, who named the shop after his grandmother, said.

The pizza shop has a casual but clean feel with a variety of pies both familiar and more inventive. Rita’s will be open for dinner only, Wednesday through Sunday from 5:30 PM to 10 PM.

Rita’s will also offer soft serve (maple creemee style), beer, and wine.