Púsù (318 Bedford Ave.), a vegan Chinese restaurant that opened summer 2023 in Williamsburg, is closing on February 28.

The closure was announced in a post on Instagram, where Púsù’s team wrote that running the restaurant “has been an incredible, yet challenging journey,” and they have “faced many difficulties.” The post also noted that Púsù “will continue under new ownership with a new concept.”

Recently, Púsù posted an announcement on Instagram about adding meat to their menu in addition to vegan dishes, but the post was quickly deleted after backlash from the community. (Greenpointers saw this post, but sadly, didn’t get a screenshot in time.) Some eagle-eyed readers did not miss the chance to comment about the new menu additions and deleted post on Púsù’s closure announcement.

Púsù’s spinach stack in the menu’s cold dish section. Photo: Púsù’s Instagram

Púsù stood out because its menu was entirely vegetarian with items like deep-fried mushrooms, kebabs with vegetarian lamb, spinach stacks with sesame, and pumpkin mapo tofu. Púsù’s Chef Owen Liu brought over 25 years of experience and innovative cooking techniques to the kitchen at Púsù.

If Púsù reopens with a more traditional menu that includes meat dishes, it will join the ranks of several Chinese restaurants that have opened in the neighborhood, including recent newcomers Meili (160 North 12th St.) and Ren (623 Grand St.).