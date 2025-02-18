You’ve likely walked past the storefront at 960 Manhattan Avenue and wondered when LaundryBee would finally open. It appears that day has arrived!

Greenpoint locals have long been clamoring for more laundromats, so hopefully the addition of a new 24/7 option will ease some of those dirty clothes woes.

LaundryBee is a New York City chain with twelve locations across Queens, The Bronx, and Brooklyn. The Greenpoint location contains 47 washers and 52 dryers. They offer charging outlets, WiFi, and seating.

They also offer drop off laundry service.