Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

We hope you’re able to celebrate the loved ones in your life, whether that love is platonic or romantic. While it might be too late to snag a last-minute dinner reservation, this weekend offers other fun holiday activities (and non-holiday activities! Phil Collins Day, for example) to check out.

In honor of Black History Month, we’re sharing some great local spots to show your support.

Two new Sichuan restaurants, Ren and Meili, opened in Williamsburg this past week. Williamsburg also got two new art galleries, both of which have ongoing shows running through March. And in more Williamsburg opening news, a new venue called Isola Brooklyn (owned by comedian Hannibal Buress) will soon open where the Knitting Factory used to be.

No need to wait on Isola Brooklyn to support the local comedy scene—Cracked is hosting live taped comedy specials at The Gutter (a perfect opportunity to find a comedian to say you knew them when).

A local couple says their landlord kicked them out when he discovered they were pregnant. Find out more (including the landlord’s response) here.

Assemblymember Emily Gallagher is hosting a special “Sing Sing” screening next Tuesday at Nitehawk Cinema, along with A24 and Rehabilitation Through the Arts. Brooklyn’s Community Board 1 passed a resolution calling on the Department of Transportation to implement a new reduced speed limit zone.

Diamond Slice officially opened. Nassau Avenue pizza crawl, anyone?

Prospect Butcher Co. shared a Community Cookbook recipe with us (be on the lookout for their $10 sandwich special next week).

In and around North Brooklyn

How Space Club captured the hearts (and Instagram feeds) of local parents.

Kickstarter officially sells its Greenpoint headquarters, Crain’s New York reports.