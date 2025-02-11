If you’re interested in what’s up and coming in the comedy scene, we’ve got an event for you. Every month, longtime humor website Cracked (created as an offshoot of the Mad-era magazine of the same name) gives six comedians the stage at The Gutter (200 N. 14th St.) and films their sets during Cracked Comedy Club. So now’s your chance to say you knew them pre-fame.

These monthly specials are a taping of The Gutter’s Comedians You Should Know series, and taped showcases (and clips) go on to be released on Cracked‘s social media channels, satellite radio, and beyond. Previous lineups include comics Kyle Kinane, Shane Torres, Dina Hashem, Katie Boyle, and more. And who knows, you might even get in on the action (if they do crowd work, that is).

The next taping is on Wednesday, February 26 at 9 p.m. and will feature Amber Singletary, Dave Ross, Alex Kumin, Damon Sumner, Kate Willet, and Rob Cantrell. Get tickets here.

Full 2025 schedule

February 26

March 26

April 30

May 28

June 25

July 30

August 27

September 24

October 29

November 19

December 17