February is Black History Month, which makes it a perfect time to brush up on Black-owned businesses in Greenpoint and Williamsburg that can always use your support, both this month and all year round. If you’re feeling overwhelmed about all of the comings and goings of businesses in the neighborhood (and who wouldn’t be), keep this list in mind the next time you’re out in search of a meal, or sweet treat, or glass of wine (or even a tennis lesson!).

The exterior of Thick Ice Cream in Williamsburg. Photo courtesy of Thick Ice Cream’s Instagram.

This innovative ice cream shop (208 Graham Ave.) can be found for sale in stores throughout Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens as well as right here in its storefront on Graham Avenue. And with flavors like deep fried caramel pecan cornbread, cookie dough in banana fudge, and milk tea caramel boba (they also offer vegan flavors), it’s easy to see why Adriane Stewart’s ice cream shop has earned a following since opening in 2023.

Bistro So (530 Driggs Ave.) is a French bistro that self describes as “full of authenticity, deliciousness, and ambiance.” The charming restaurant owned by former Pâtes & Traditions owner Souraya Daif Dantonio features welcoming garden-style decor and French cuisine staples like steak tartare, escargot, crepes, and fondue, as well as an extensive wine list and brunch.

This tiny movie theater (79 West St.), owned by Emelyn Stuart, is a treat to escape to for screenings of mainstream and artsy films, plus event-based viewings like the Super Bowl. They have a generous Happy Hour special and an extensive food menu, plus $8 ticket Wednesdays.

This comic book-themed burger joint (292 Graham Ave.) owned by Vlane Carter — author, publisher, art director, and animation director of the BIO-Sapien sci-fi book series — is home to over 250 free arcade games from the ’80s and ’90s. Pay it forward and order mac and cheese bacon burgers, deep fried pizza rolls, plus family-sized boozy slushies.

This neighborhood cocktail bar (135 Graham Ave.) is the type of cozy spot you want to settle into and never leave. Check out their hearty and impeccably seasoned options like oxtail spring rolls, jerk chicken quesadilla, and lobster, shrimp, and biscuits. They also offer a 90-minute bottomless boozy brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

Since 2023, Brenton Land has been running Madeline’s in the 113 Franklin Street spot formerly home to Ramona. The bar and restaurant serves up craft cocktails (like a bartender’s choice daiquiri), beer, and wine alongside a food program (including poke wonton nachos, chorizo mac and cheese, and more) run by local Greenpoint chef Steve Bean.

This laundromat (115 N. 7th St.) for the aesthetically and eco-inclined is run by sisters Corinna and Theresa Williams. Environmentally friendly detergents, dryer balls, stain sticks and more are also for sale in Celsious’ online shop.

Opened at the height of the pandemic era, Kokomo’s (65 Kent Ave.) outdoor dining oasis is always bustling. Owned by Ria Graham and her husband, Kevol Graham, Kokomo serves pan-Carribbean cuisine with a fun Brooklyn twist (boozy brunch!). The vibe is certainly worth visiting for, and the jerk chicken and spicy island pasta are musts.

This newer addition to the neighborhood is another gem from the group behind Kokomo. The intimate, 20-seat wine bar (52 N 11th St.) blends New American, French, and Caribbean cuisine with dishes like croquettes with ackee, fish escovitch, and a grilled cheese with duck prosciutto on a menu crafted by Sibnavus Cheeseman with a wine program run by run by Sommelier Ken.

The first Black-owned salon in Greenpoint, Hairenomics Mane Bar (69 West St.) is a one-stop shop for all things hair and beauty. Owner Tamara Laureus has extensive experience as a celebrity hair stylist “The goal for every client is to leave with positive energy and feeling beautiful,” the website says. Aside from hair, the salon offers nail and makeup services.

Williamsburg Music Center (367 Bedford Ave.) first opened in 1981 and is still going strong. The jazz venue, owned by legendary composer, conductor, and musician Gerry Eastman, offers live music from Friday through Sunday. “During the time of opening WMC, Williamsburg was at the peak of violence, poverty, and discrimination for People of Color living in NYC,” says the venue’s website. “One of the many reasons Gerry sought out to open WMC was to provide a safe space for POC musicians to perform; and to honor the African musical diaspora.”

This Ethiopian restaurant (1049 Manhattan Ave.) from Bersabeh “Bersi” Ayele,and Hailu Woldeselassie opened to rave reviews in the summer of 2023 and has been delighting diners since. Standouts of their vegetarian and partially vegan menu include misir wot (lentils cooked with Ethiopian spices), emama fitfit (chickpeas, tomato, and carrots mixed with pieces of flatbread), and injera (a staple flatbread that does double duty as an eating utensil in Ethiopian cuisine) that Grub Street dubbed “the city’s best.”

Husband and wife team Tony and Melody Vergara offer up home-cooked soul food classics, like collard greens, mac and cheese, rice and peas, fall-off-the-bone wings, and candied yams. Options range in price from $10 to $20, and portions are large, so you get plenty of bang for your buck (251 Jackson St.)

New York City Tennis Club (Cooper Park, Morgan Ave.)

If you’re looking to brush up on your skills, Lendale Johnson — considered America’s first Black and gay professional tennis player — is the director of New York City Tennis Club, which offers tennis programs for everyone from complete beginners to advanced players at Cooper Park tennis courts (as well as a handful of courts in Manhattan and Queens). Plus, for Black History Month, Johnson is hosting an anti-racism tennis clinic combining tennis lessons with dialogue about combatting racism, and a portion of proceeds will go to the New York City Anti-Violence Project.

For more Black-owned establishments to support in Brooklyn, follow @BlackOwnedBklyn on Instagram.