For 13 years, Williamsburg locals flocked to the Knitting Factory to see up-and-coming comedians and indie rockers take the stage. The venue shuttered in 2022, after first relocating to the neighborhood in 2009. But the Knitting Factory will live to see another day! Well, sort of.

The comedian Hannibal Buress, responsible for about 5% of my vocabulary including Broad City‘s PKW and “Rats are dudes,” announced last year that he would be taking over the space and opening a new spot, Isola Brooklyn (361 Metropolitan Ave). The location made sense, as Buress used to do a regular show at the Knitting Factory.

Brooklyn Vegan has more details on the space, which will officially open to the public on March 9. Buress initially planned to open the venue last summer, but said the process took longer than expected. The venue’s website refers to the space as “Williamsburg’s new sanctuary for artistic expression.”

Buress will perform at Isola Brooklyn’s grand opening. Tickets are currently on sale. Considering its neighbor St. Anselm also recently reopened, perhaps it’s the perfect excuse for a dinner-and-a-show date.