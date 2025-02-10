A sleek Szechuan restaurant called Ren (623 Grand St.) soft opened on Thursday, February 6 in Williamsburg. Ren’s owner Jayne He is an alum of Williamsburg’s Birds of a Feather (191 Grand St.).

Ren’s minimalistic interior. Photo: Ren

Ren was originally slated to open by September, but it took “a year of hard work, preparation, and a whole lot of passion,” as Ren’s team wrote on Instagram.

“From perfecting our menu to creating a warm and inviting space, we’ve poured our hearts into building Ren, and we can’t wait to finally share it with you,” the post added.

Ren’s pickled cucumbers. Photo: Ren’s Instagram

Ren serves both traditional and more modern interpretations of authentic Chinese Szechuan dishes.

To start, Ren’s menu offers an extensive variety of small plates like pickled cucumbers, soft bean curd with chili oil, spicy squid tentacle, peanut-laced lettuce salad, crunchy golden tofu, spicy battered shrimp, and string beans with mustard greens.

The menu’s list of traditional entrées includes mapo tofu, kung pao chicken, shredded beef with green chili, chungking spicy chicken, spicy cumin lamb, and spicy crispy fish fillet, followed by dim sum specialities like vegetable potstickers, pan-fried pork buns, pork dumplings in chili oil, and crispy beef pancake wraps.

There is also a dessert section of fermented milk pudding, purple eight jeweled rice, and rose crystal jelly, plus green tea, ginger and black sesame ice cream.

Ren’s kung pao chicken. Photo: Ren’s Instagram

Ren offers a full bar with beer, wine, and cocktails made with seasonal traditional Chinese ingredients.

The exterior design of Ren is the work of Design Next Agency. The restaurant features a casual vibe that works for both small dates or larger groups of gatherings.

“We want to make this place very chill, but chic at the same time with lots of elegant Chinese elements,” Owner He told Greenpointers last year.

Ren is open everyday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.