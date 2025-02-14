Prospect Butcher Co. (113a Nassau Ave.), an outpost of a popular Prospect Heights butcher shop, opened last year in Greenpoint.

Prospect Butcher Co. is a specialty butcher shop that focuses on whole animal with local pasture-raised meats from farmers the owners know personally. The shop also carries homemade sausages, bacon, and sandwiches, plus a selection of dried goods.

Prospect Butcher Co.’s roast beef sandwich. Phot: Prospect Butcher Co.

On Wednesday, February 19, Prospect Butcher Co. is offering a special promotion on their butcher sandwiches. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. or while supplies last, all sandwiches at the Greenpoint location of Prospect Butcher Co. will be $10.

“We want Greenpoint to try them and since we’re still fairly new, are doing a special price,” Prospect Butcher Co. told Greenpointers.

Prospect Butcher Co. has also shared a recipe for this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook. Greg Brockman’s Agnello in Umido, which is lamb in tomato sauce, is a simple, yet filling, Italian classic.

“This is a classic vibes recipe—you can follow it to the letter and get a really delicious result, but if you’re feeling frisky, feel free to add some stuff. Some anchovies would go great, Calabrian chili, or capers, or carrots – honestly it’s hard to make this not taste great,” Prospect Butcher Co. said.

Learn how to make Prospect Butcher Co.’s Agnello in Umido below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Prospect Butcher Co.’s Agnello in Umido

Ingredients

2 pounds of leg of lamb, cubed

2 cans of San Marzano tomatoes, smushed with your hands

1 tablespoon of tomato paste

5 cloves of garlic, whole

3 sprigs of rosemary

2 bay leaves

1 or 2 cups of red wine

Tallow

Salt and pepper

Directions

Season your lamb with salt and pepper in a large bowl. Get a Dutch oven over medium high heat and drop some tallow in there. Start browning your lamb on all sides in batches, so as to not crowd the pan, and set aside as needed. (Add tallow if it’s starting to look dry in there.) Deglaze the pan with a bit of red wine—a cup or so should be plenty. Pour in the smushed up tomatoes and stir into remaining wine, along with your rosemary, bay leaves, garlic, and tomato paste (or some extra stuff if you feel). Give it another good stir and make sure it’s all incorporated. Add in the lamb. Bring the pot to a boil, and then turn down to a simmer and cover. Let it cook for an hour or so – you want the lamb nice and tender and the sauce a nice dark red. Serve over spaghetti or just eat it on its own.