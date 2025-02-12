Art is everywhere in the neighborhood — including two new galleries and artisan shops, Snow Gallery at 430 Graham Avenue and Aziza Mirzan Ali’s space at 348 South 4th Street.

Snow Gallery is an artist-run space operated by Caroline Snow, Frank Haines, and Chip Kolpen which opened on Graham last fall after relocating from Chinatown. The current exhibition, Spectral Stepping, features work from 13 artists, energy workers, and researchers. Art on display includes everything from soundscapes and lightscapes to paintings and sculptures, plus ceramic work by Reuben Lorch-Miller. Spectral Stepping is on view through March 29.

The gallery also has a store carrying books, clothing, ceramics, and other gifts reflecting and/or created by friends and community. Snow Gallery is open Thursdays to Sundays from 12 to 6 p.m.

On South 4th, ceramicist Ali and painter Ariel Mitchell present Compass, which opened last week. Through their respective mediums (clay for Ali and linen for Mitchell), the exhibition is meant to reflect both exploration and refuge, boundary pushing and inherent order. New pieces are added daily!

Compass is on view through early April and the gallery is open Thursdays to Saturdays from 12 to 6 p.m.