Last night, Brooklyn Community Board 1 passed a resolution approving the city’s Department of Transportation in creating a 20 MPH speed limit zone in Greenpoint and Williamsburg, as part of the DOT’s plan to reduce speed limits in select areas across the city.

Sammy’s Law, a New York State law which passed the legislature last year, authorizes the city to implement its own speed limits in select areas (20 MPH for individual streets and 10 MPH undergoing certain safety redesigns, such as Open Streets).

“Beginning in September, following a 60-day public comment period, NYC DOT will begin reducing speed limits in 250 locations by the end of 2025, with a focus on priority locations such as schools,” says a DOT press release from June 2024.

Aside from the individual streets, “NYC DOT will implement one Regional Slow Zone in each borough where speed limits will be set at 20 miles per hour throughout a set geographic area.” The board’s resolution signified their approval to have this Slow Zone in our district, making them the first community board to pass a resolution on the issue.

The DOT has also proposed implementing a 10 MPH speed limit on Berry Street, from Broadway to North 12th Street. This stretch of street currently serves as Berry Open Street, an official DOT initiative in partnership with North Brooklyn Open Streets Community Coalition.