Greenpoint’s newest pizza joint, Diamond Slice (70 Diamond St.), is soft opening today, February 12, at the address that was previously home to Park Deli, which closed last summer after serving the community for over eighty years.

Diamond Slice is a small, family-run operation with owner and Greenpoint native Peter Chrostowski and his wife at the helm. Chrostowski started Diamond Slice as a pop-up out of his cafe Calyer in Clinton Hill which was named after the Greenpoint street where he was raised.

Chrostowski told Greenpointers that he is the son of two Polish immigrants and his grandmother still lives around the corner from Diamond Slice on Newell Street.

“When I was visiting her one day last summer, I saw the ‘for lease’ sign going up and jumped at the opportunity,” Chrostowski said of the old Park Deli property.

A white pizza with ricotta from Diamond Slice. Photo: Diamond Slice

Diamond Slice’s menu is inspired by the pizzerias of Chrostowski’s youth and includes nostalgic favorites like buffalo chicken pizza, white pizza with ricotta, and Caesar salad pizza.

“The difference, however, is our approach to ingredients and process,” Chrostowski said, explaining that Diamond Slice’s pies are made with unbromated flour using the 72 hour fermentation method and topped with homemade sauces.

“Think classic pizzeria offerings chef’ed up a bit,” Chrostowski said.

The menu will offer 18-inch whole pies, individual slices, focaccia sandwiches, and salads. Chrostowski plans on bringing his knowledge of sandwiches and salads from Calyer to Diamond Slice. Chrostowski also noted that he plans on adding more to Diamond Slice’s menu as he grows into the space.

The view from a booth at Greenpoint’s Diamond Slice. Photo: Diamond Slice

Diamond Slice seats 18 customers inside where they can relax in custom hardwood and red vinyl booths. Chrostowski has plans of offering outdoor seating on Diamond Street.

Diamond Slice will welcome its first customers today from noon to 8 p.m.