Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

This week’s biggest story was a sad one. A massive fire on Graham Avenue this weekend displaced several families and destroyed the beloved City Chemist pharmacy. The community we know and love has sprung into action trying to help—contribute what you can to these GoFundMe campaigns.

The city’s Sanitation department, alongside the NYPD, shut down a group of vintage vendors on Bedford Avenue.

A Williamsburg art gallery emphasizes taking your time to appreciate art, offering just two exhibitions a year. We spoke to chef Yuu Shimano about his namesake restaurant (which earned a Michelin star within six months of opening).

The family behind the Venezuelan spot Casa Ora opened a new bakery called Lulla’s. From live chef competitions to cooking classes, Hudson Table offers plenty of fun events for local food lovers.

Feng Sway is saying goodbye to their space on Norman Avenue. A man stole a woman’s bag on Nassau Avenue, but someone was able to return it to her.

As always, we have a Community Cookbook recipe and a weekend roundup.

In and around North Brooklyn

A building on Herbert Street caught on fire this Monday night.

It’s your last weekend to try the tasty tacos from Border Town’s pop up at The Screen Door.