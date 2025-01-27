A blaze tore through several Williamsburg buildings around 10:30 pm on Saturday night, damaging at least three and displacing around a dozen people.

The blaze started on the top floor of the three-story mixed use building at 335 Graham Avenue and spread to two adjacent buildings, though investigators are still working to determine the cause. The damage from the fire was such as to cause two roofs to partially collapse. The Department of Buildings issued a full vacate order for approximately dozen residents affected.

Sadly, City Chemist suffered extensive damage to its ground floor store. Many Williamsburg residents lamented the loss of their friendly local pharmacy.

200 firefighters and other emergency units responded to the four-alarm blaze, which they contained around 1:30 am. Outlets have reported that at least four people, including three firefighters, sustained minor injuries.

If anyone knows of any ongoing efforts to help those displaced families, please let us know!