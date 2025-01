This weekend’s massive fire in Williamsburg tore through several buildings on Graham Avenue, causing severe damage and displacing several families in the process.

At least two of those families have started GoFundMe campaigns to help them rebuild.

The Mattera Family

Danica and Nick

The area’s city council member, Jennifer Gutiérrez, has shared emergency resources for those families. Currently, the Red Cross is leading relief efforts. We will update this story as we learn of more resources.