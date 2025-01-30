In recent years, a row of vintage and thrift stores have set up shop (literally) at the intersection of Norman and Dobbin streets in Greenpoint, turning into a popular shopping destination. Sadly, the row will soon lose a key member of the Greenpoint vintage ecosystem—Feng Sway (41 Norman Ave.) is closing today.

Today is the last day to take advantage of what the store has referred to as a moving sale (Feng Sway has demurred about whether this is a move or closing for good).

Feng Sway offered up an eclectic array of vintage clothing, plants, home decor, and random items like kooky socks, hair clips, crystals, and sundry skincare items.

Originally located just around the corner at Dobbin Street, Feng Sway moved to its current location a couple of years ago.