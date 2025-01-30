It’s official—you’ve practically made it through January. Phew. Treat yourself to some local fun and relaxation this weekend to usher in the second month of the year.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 31

BUBBLY B’S POP-UP

It’s never too early to get a taste for musical theater. Bubbly B’s is popping up at Cafe Balearica at 10:30 a.m. for a 45-minute class with fun for both parents and little kids up to age five. Classes use the magic of music and theater to inspire and engage with young audiences and encourage kids to use their imagination through creativity, character work, learning tools, singing, and dancing. Parent participation is encouraged, but not required (though your presence is required).

Tickets are $30 per child, plus $5 for any additional sibling, and available here.

FAMILY MOVIE

For more entertainment-themed family fun, there’s no need to break the bank at the theater. Greenpoint Library is hosting a family-friendly movie afternoon perfectly timed for after-school viewing. Bring the kiddos to escape into PG-related classics from 3 to 5 p.m.

This event is free and no RSVP is required, just show up!

REGGAETON IN THE JUNGLE

In the mood to let loose this weekend? Unleash your wild side at Republic Latin Fusion during Reggaeton in the Jungle, a 21-and-up dance party promising tropical vibes and rhythm from 11:30 p.m. all the way until 4 a.m. Arrive before 10:30 to grab a bite beforehand. Note: There’s a mandatory dress-to-impress dress code.

Women are free before midnight and tickets start at $10, available here.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1

DRAWN PET PORTRAITS

If thousands of photos of your furry friend in your phone aren’t enough, take it to the next level with a pet portrait. Ideally one with googly eyes. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., artist and illustrator Jordan Sondler will be at Archestratus drawing pictures of pets in real time and making custom Valentine’s. Bring your well-behaved pup or a favorite photo of your cranky cat and walk out with a work of art.

Send Sondler a DM at @jordansondler to reserve your spot.

OPEN THAI YOGA PRACTICE

If you’re a student or experienced practitioner of Thai yoga, this is for you. Thai Brooklyn is hosting an opportunity to practice your Thai yoga — also known as Thai yoga massage, a a holistic therapy combining yoga, acupressure, and Ayurvedic principles — skills in a non-judgmental and supervised environment from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be opportunities to practice and recieve, learn, and get hands-on adjustments while connecting with others in the community. Note: While the class is inclusive of all experience levels, it is only open to those who are already practicing or have taken Thai yoga massage classes in the past.

Registration is $42.63 (including fees) and available here.

SAUSAGE MAKING CLASS

Maybe you actually do want to see how the sausage is made. Or even be the one making said sausage. The Meat Hook has a class for that. From 3 to 5 p.m., join a hands-on intensive in a small class setting where you’ll learn the best meat and grinds for making sausage, recipe development, how to mix and emulsify, and stuffing and linking your very own sausages.

The class is $103.22 and you’ll get about 1 lb of sausage to take home. Register here.

NY TO LA FUNDRAISER FAIR

With Los Angeles still reeling in the wake of January’s wildfires — which, as of this week, have claimed 29 lives as reported to the LA county medical examiner — Common Mollies is hosting a fundraiser for those who have lost their homes from 12 to 5 p.m. The NY to LA Fundraiser Fair will feature a special sponsored drink menu from Madre Mezcal and Misguided Spirits (100% of the proceeds will be donated), artwork, new and vintage clothes, books, and other goods from artists.

ONYX STORM BOOK CLUB

For the romantasy enthusiasts, this event needs little introduction. Onyx Storm, the highly-anticipated third installment of Rebecca Yarros’ Fourth Wing series, has officially landed. So now it’s time to talk about it. Head to The Smuttery book club meeting at Buttery Bar from 2 to 4 p.m. to discuss, yell, and theorize. Expect spoilers from all three books.

Tickets are $7.18 and available here.

DUNGEONS AND AXES

D&D fans, get ready to bring the fantasy a little bit to life during Dungeons and Axes. The eight-part weekly series from 3 to 8 p.m. adds an exciting twist to the beloved role-playing game: axes. Feel like you’re slaying your enemies with real weapons using axes and more while following similar basic Dungeons and Dragons rules with Bury the Hatchet‘s homebrew rules for combat — the better the axe-throwing score, the higher the damage. Even if you’ve never played or thrown an axe before, you’re welcome to participate.

Spaces start at $23.18 and tickets are available for single sessions or the full campaign here.