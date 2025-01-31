Williamsburg’s Hudson Table (88 Withers St.) is an interactive culinary studio and event space that offers cooking classes, catering, and other events. The studio played host for a local dinner series called “The Lineup” In 2023.

“Our focus is definitely an unforgettable dining experience with a new level of fun, learning, and interaction,” Anna Zuck, the COO of Hudson Table tol d Greenpointers.

A chef competition at Hudson Table. Photo: Hudson Table

Some of the most popular events at Hudson Table are the live chef competitions. Zuck said that a standard chef competition includes two chefs who face off live in front of 20 guests. The chefs each prepare and plate one appetizer, one entree and one dessert from a mystery basket of ingredients during three timed rounds while everyone watches.

Each guest enjoys all of the dishes, gets to taste along the way and interact with the chefs, and votes on scorecards throughout the event, crowning a winner with a live vote and critique at the end, similar to Food Network’s Chopped.

Zuck explained that the competitions are open to different types of chefs. Hudson Table has in-house chefs who compete alongside local executive chefs and sous chefs. There have even been chefs who travel from places like Miami and Austin.

A chef competition at Hudson Table. Photo: Hudson Table

“We’re always interested in having guest chefs join and see what they can create on our stage,” Zuck told Greenpointers. “Guests love it so much that they will come back and take a hands-on class from their favorite chefs from a competition, or opt to have a private chef competition with friends or for a corporate event or big celebration.”

Zuck told Greenpointers that Hudson Table plans the competitions a few months in advance and for any chefs interested in competing, there is an application process with an interview, plus a trial and possibly even a tasting before they can compete.

Many of next month’s chef competitions are sold out, however competitions for the first half of March are available starting February 13.

One of Hudson Table’s weekly meals. Photo: Hudson Table

Hudson Table has also recently started offering weekly meals, prepared by in-house chefs. On Mondays, locals can pick up fully-cooked meals that are ready to be reheated throughout the week. The meals include five to six portions of each dish, with a variety of mains, sides, and sauces.

The weekly meals can be a feast for three to five people for a single night with everyone having lots of tastes of various dishes, or it can be broken out into three to five meals for the week with the ability to mix and match mains with sides. There’s also an option to add kid-friendly dishes. The weekly meals cost $95.

Menus change weekly and include an option for dietary restrictions such as gluten free, dairy free, and vegetarian. Locals can pick up the meals on Mondays between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Hudson Table.