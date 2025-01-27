Since 2020, the intersection of Bedford, Nassau, and Lorimer has emerged as something of a hub for vintage lovers, with outdoor vendors set up next to brick-and-mortar stores like Awoke Vintage and Tired Thrift. However, the city’s Sanitation department, in tandem with the NYPD, shut down several vendors this past Saturday.

“In this case, we conducted six inspections,” a spokesperson confirmed to Greenpointers. “Three vendors were found to be operating without a license. They were issued summonses, and their items were confiscated. We also found three abandoned vendor setups, which we also confiscated.”

Enforcement in action. Image courtesy of neighbor.

Sanitation did not say what prompted the inspections, only that it was part of “routine enforcement.” The vendors can later reclaim their items from DSNY.

The move garnered mixed reception from the neighborhood, some of whom felt like the vendors were a cumbersome nuisance, others enjoying the ad-hoc nature of the set up. The Adams administration has ramped up enforcement of street vendors, often food vendors competing for a limited number of available permits. City Limits reported that “DSNY has doled out 3,281 tickets to vendors,” at time of their reporting in November 2024. “Sanitation summonses alone represent more than double the 1,535 tickets the agency issued last year since April 2023, when the city made DSNY responsible for enforcement.”