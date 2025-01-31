A man briefly made off with a woman’s bag on Nassau Avenue last night, the NYPD has confirmed to Greenpointers.

The incident occurred at Nassau Avenue and Eckford Street at 6:55 pm. The 26-year-old woman reported to police that a man approached her at the above intersection and reached inside one of her bags to remove another bag and proceeded to take off on foot southbound on Eckford Street.

According to the NYPD, another person confronted the perpetrator and was able to return the bag to the victim.

The victim did not report any injuries. The NYPD has classified the incident as grand larceny. Little is known about the perpetrator, who was described as about 6 foot tall and wearing all black.