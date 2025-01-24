Good evening, Greenpointers.

This past week saw demolition completed on the long-vacant CitiStorage building on Kent Avenue, paving the way for a new green space to connect the rest of the Williamsburg waterfront.

If you’re looking to keep Dry January going, or if it’s just made you reevaluate your relationship with alcohol, then good news. A new nonalcoholic bar and a new nonalcoholic beverage store both announced plans to open soon in Greenpoint.

In more opening news, Diamond Slice Pizza will soon join Greenpoint’s impressive pizza scene. Mommy’s has taken over the Ba’sik space but is keeping the Sunday jazz nights. After months of speculation, we finally have more details about Nerina, a new Greek restaurant opening on the ground floor of 35 Commercial Street.

Plenty of local spots are celebrating Lunar New Year next week.

A beloved early education center in Williamsburg might close after the city opted not to renew its lease.

A new last-person-standing style marathon was set to take place in McGolrick Park this weekend but has been postponed. For more weekend ideas, check out our roundup here.

As always, we have a Community Cookbook recipe for you.

In and around North Brooklyn

Gothamist reports that the city apparently owes $1 million to Nuestros Niños, according to staff members.

Velma Vintage is hosting a clothing swap this Sunday, which will help raise funds for victims of the LA wildfire.