There are few things as comforting as a nostalgic trip to mom’s house. At least, that’s what Josh Spiezle, Dane Johnsson, and HK McClendon had in mind when creating their new bar concept, Mommy’s, which officially opened just shy of two weeks ago.

And the team knows they have some big shoes to fill, as the bar is not just a homage to their moms, but has also taken over the space at 323 Graham Avenue, which was previously home to Ba’sik for 13 years. According to Spiezle, Ba’sik had been looking to get out of their lease right around the time that the Mommy’s partners started seeking a space for their concept. And the rest was history — though not without some major renovations inside, including a full kitchen makeover, new furniture, and a family photo wall for all the staff.

Luckily the trio is no stranger to the industry and what it takes to get a business running: Spiezle opened Bee’s Knees in Williamsburg and has worked with Johnsson there and at Pineapple Club (in the East Village) while McClendon, the beverage director, was previously a manager at Bonnie’s.

Much like the cool, friendly mom in the neighborhood, Mommy’s aims to be an approachable, but elevated experience with a focus on comfort food and quality cocktails where you can still grab a cheap Miller High Life if that’s more your speed for the night. McClendon is at the helm of the beverage program and has crafted a menu including the Treetop (bourbon, honeycrisp apple, honey, red wine), Tang-arita (tequila, Tang, agave, Cointreau, lemon), and Greek Martini (Greek yogurt-fat-washed gin, dry vermouth, orange bitters), to name a few. In keeping with the theme, they also serve large-format drinks in cookie jars.

For food, options include a fried chicken sandwich brined for 24 hours and featuring gluten-free breading, a two-cheese grilled cheese on fluffy Japanese milk bread (Shokupan), pork belly and garlic chili oil noodles, and a number of small plates, salads, and desserts.

“[The menu has] things that feel homey. So, you know, grilled cheese, late-night noodles, mac and cheese,” Spiezle said. “But also trying to put our own spin on it where it’s not just grease you can get anywhere else; we’re trying to present it a little nicer.”

But despite all the updates, the team also wants to keep a lot of the spirit of Ba’sik alive, and one of the biggest ways is by maintaining Sunday Jazz Night, a weekly jam session from 7 to 10 p.m. hosted and curated by longtime organizer Matt La Von. As is tradition, saxophonist La Von and the bar’s house band hosts up-and-coming talents as well as established musicians as part of their well-oiled jazz machine.

“Keeping Jazz Night was something we always planned to do,” Spiezle explained. “[La Von]’s been doing it for 12 years, so I know it’s really important to the community and it’s always been really busy. The way they do it is awesome, they’ve been really great to work with.”

Aside from the general hopes and dreams for new business success, what is Spiezle truly the most excited about, you may ask? His mom visiting the bar.

Mommy’s is open from 5 p.m. until 2 and 3 a.m. on weeknights and 4 a.m. on Fridays. They also open earlier at 12 noon for brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.