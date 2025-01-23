Feeling thawed enough to venture outside this weekend? Here are some things to do locally for the whole fam.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24

COFFEE WITH COMMUNITY

If you’ve been looking to meet up with some likeminded individuals in the area also free in the middle of the day on a Friday, look no further! Ermantourage, an event series group focusing on the entertainment industry, is hosting an afternoon of conversing and networking at Copper Mug Coffee from 12 to 2 p.m.

Registration is $6.98 (including fees) and available here.

DROP-OFF MOVIE NIGHT

Finally tackle those errands you’ve been putting off until it’s warmer while your kid is busy at PLAY Kids’ drop-off movie night from 6 to 8:30 p.m. (or even earlier, since early drop-off starts at 4 p.m.) Your little ones from ages 4 to 8 can enjoy a screening of How to Train Your Dragon, a PG-rated 2010 animated movie which tells the story of Hiccup, a misfit Norse teenager who learns about friendship (with dragons!) and self-discovery. There will also be open play, pizza, and popcorn.

Tickets are $42 and available here.

DIGITAL VARIETY SHOW

For something a little different, enjoy a night of thought-provoking digital art, music, and performances during Mixed Media – A Digital Variety Show at event space Loft Stories from 8 to 11 p.m. The show is hosted by multimedia video and projection artist Cody Healey-Conelly and will feature Peter Burr, Jake Brush, Eva Davidova, Mark Dorf, Matthew Gantt, Jason Isolini, Sam Jackson, Molto Ohm, and Jennifer Pyron and Kareem Woods.

Tickets are $12.51 (including fees) and available here.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25

McGOLRICK MARATHON

Data shows that less than 1% of the global population has run a marathon. And most likely even fewer have completed this — a last-person-standing marathon in McGolrick Park, “backyard ultra” style, starting at 9 a.m. and benefitting North Brooklyn Mutual Aid. And the twist is that every hour, participants must run ten laps of the park, or 6.706 kilometers. The last person remaining wins the title of McGolrick Maniac and, of course, bragging rights. There will be an aid and water station, but it’s recommended that anyone taking part also bring their own nutrition and any other supplies they deem necessary.

Entry is $10 and will be donated to NBK Mutual Aid; sign up here.

PIG TOWN PARTY

Friends of Greenpoint Library is throwing a Pig Town Party reading by award-winning Taiwanese, Brooklyn-based author and illustrator Lian Cho followed by stories about her creative process and a pig-themed craft perfect for kids ages 3 to 8. Cho is also the author/illustrator of Oh, Olive! and illustrator of 100 Mighty Dragons All Named Broccoli, Oh No, The Aunts are Here, and It Began with Lemonade picture books. The event is from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event is free and families are encouraged to RSVP here.

THE SUSTAINABILITY CLASS AUTHOR TALK

Post-Pig Town Party, parents may also want to stick around at the library for a discussion with Vijay Kolinjivadi and Aaron Vansintjan, authors of The Sustainability Class, with co-panelist and climate organizer Elizabeth Oh. The book argues for taking back environmental sustainability and reclaiming ecology from investors, “lifestyle environmentalists,” and greenwashing companies in favor of making it truly a practice for the people with focus on real, effective climate solutions. The talk is from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in Eco Lab 1.

The event is free and RSVP is available here.

FROZEN DRESS-UP PARTY

I find it hard to believe that this is the type of cold that Elsa was singing about in Frozen, but, luckily, you can escape it at Play Lab from 4 to 6 p.m. Join a Frozen-themed dress-up party for kids ages 2 to 6 featuring two hours of music, arts and crafts, a bouncy castle, hot chocolate, and open play for kids and their caregivers in a Montessori-inspired space.

Tickets are $40 for one child and one adult and available here.

BROOKLYN BRAWLROOM

If seeing other people get their aggression out is cathartic enough for you, visit Arlo Williamsburg as its ballroom is turned into an after-dark battleground for the first time ever for The Brooklyn Brawlroom. From 8 to 10:30 p.m., get ready to rumble during a night of pro wrestling with appearances from WWE/NXT superstar and Brooklyn native Bull James, international wrestling superstar “Fancy” Ryan Clancy, Top Tier” Tiara James, Kelly Madan, and many more as they take to the ring. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $36.86 (including fees) and are available here.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 26

CORE STRENGTH WORKSHOP

Maybe 2025 is the year you finally admit you don’t truly know what “engaging your core” entails. If so, get a crash course in core strength from 12 to 2 p.m. from Queer Fitness Collective at Triskelion Arts. During the workshop, you’ll learn about strengthening your core the functional way with 360º movement rather than doing the same old sit-ups. There will also be tips on addressing low back pain and body discomfort.

Registration is on a $20-30 sliding scale and available here.

CAREGIVER WORKSHOP: STARTING SOLIDS

Calling all new parents and caregivers! If you’re about to start solids with your baby and aren’t sure where to begin, The Wild has a workshop just for you. The class will cover the differences between feeding approaches like baby-led weaning, traditional puree, etc; setting up the environment for success, and how to create joyful mealtime dynamics to encourage your baby to try new foods.

Registration is $17.85 (including fees) and available here.

VANYA ON HURON STREET

No need to go to Broadway to catch a quality production. The Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research is currently presenting Vanya on Huron Street, an adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s classic play Uncle Vanya, which tells a timeless story of claustrophobia, resentment, despair, and ennui. This version is based on a new translation by Albina Aleksandrova and is directed by Matthew Gasda. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $65.87 (including fees) and available here.