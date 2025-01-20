This spring, a new bar focused on non-alcoholic drinks is opening in Greenpoint. The newcomer, Soft Bar, will be located near the corner of Banker and Dobbin streets in Greenpoint. A specific opening date has not yet been set, but the team at Soft Bar said they are pushing for a spring unveiling.

Co-founder of Soft Bar, Carl Radke. Photo: Soft Bar

Soft Bar is the brainchild of co-founder Carl Radke, who appeared on Bravo’s Summer House reality show. “From an idea in my head almost two years ago to the current day, I still walk into bars and cafes with very few non-alcoholic options and lackluster experiences. The inspiration stems from several bars calling non-alc drinks ‘soft cocktails’ or ‘softs’,” Radke wrote on Instagram.

Soft Bar calls itself a “non-alcoholic bar and cafe serving soft cocktails and functional drinks.” The menu will offer a selection of beverages designed to naturally enhance the consumer’s well-being. The team at Soft Bar told Greenpointers that the bar’s primary focus will be soft cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages versus food.

Non-alcoholic cocktails from Soft Bar. Photo: Soft Bar

Co-founder of Soft Bar, Carl Radke, at a Dry January event partly sponsored by Soft Bar. Photo: Soft Bar

Greenpoint-based BOLT Design built the space. “We’re a hyper-local design, build, and fabrication studio focused on marrying the concepts of quality and quantity,” BOLT told Greenpointers.

Soft Bar was introduced to New York City this month during a four-day Dry January experience sponsored by Hiyo, a non-alcoholic drink brand, in partnership with Soft Bar and Clover Club, a bar in Carroll Gardens. The weekend included a series of activations led by Radke, Julie Reiner of Netflix’s Drink Masters, and Richie Millwater, Soft Bar’s Beverage Director.