We may be in the midst of another Dry January, but recreational drinking has been on the decline as of late, especially as many reevaluated their relationship with alcohol in the post-lockdown era.

It’s not uncommon to see more creative mocktails on bar menus, and a new retail store is taking it one step further. Minus Moonshine, an alcohol-free spirits shop, plans to open a Greenpoint store in February, taking over the long-vacant space that housed Freddy’s Food Market (257 Driggs Ave). Minus Moonshine also has a Prospect Heights storefront.

The store currently offers an array of well-known brands such as Ghia, St. Agrestis, Kin Euphorics, Curious Elixirs, as well as mixers, seltzers, and alcohol-free beer and wine.

If this sounds familiar, it might be because we reported on Monday a new non-alcoholic bar, Soft Bar, would soon open on the corner of Banker and Dobbin streets. Greenpoint’s pizza and Greek food scenes have enjoyed a recent boost—could we be the next hotspot for alcohol-free brick and mortars? Greenpoint’s first nonalcoholic bar, Getaway, quietly shuttered a couple of years back, so perhaps the time has come for the next go-round.